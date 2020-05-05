Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 263.6% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 2,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,873.25 on Tuesday. Cable One Inc has a 52-week low of $1,031.39 and a 52-week high of $1,970.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,608.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1,563.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.34 EPS. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,570.00.

In other Cable One news, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $2,288,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,328 shares of company stock valued at $10,150,322 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

