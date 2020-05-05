Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,618 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,497,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,049,000 after purchasing an additional 163,247 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,486,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,641,000 after purchasing an additional 154,045 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,374,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,229,000 after purchasing an additional 120,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CL King upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,902.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.40. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

