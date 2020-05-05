Traynor Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $750,455,000 after buying an additional 512,407 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

Shares of DIS opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average of $128.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

