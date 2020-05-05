Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,790 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.20% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

AHH stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 18.35 and a quick ratio of 14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $528.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AHH shares. Bank of America downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In other news, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,197.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,250 over the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc.
Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc.
Iowa State Bank Purchases 556 Shares of Walt Disney Co
Iowa State Bank Purchases 556 Shares of Walt Disney Co
Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Etsy Inc
Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Etsy Inc
T. Rowe Price Group Inc Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC
T. Rowe Price Group Inc Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC
Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Cable One Inc
Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Cable One Inc
Vishay Intertechnology Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp
Vishay Intertechnology Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report