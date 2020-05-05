Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,790 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.20% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

AHH stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 18.35 and a quick ratio of 14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $528.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AHH shares. Bank of America downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In other news, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,197.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,250 over the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

