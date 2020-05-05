Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,678 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $750,455,000 after acquiring an additional 512,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

Shares of DIS opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

