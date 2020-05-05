Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 300,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $88.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.91. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.