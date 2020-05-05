American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on June 10th

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

American Electric Power has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. American Electric Power has a dividend payout ratio of 65.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Electric Power to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

AEP stock opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.80. American Electric Power has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

In other news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

