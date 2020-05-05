Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 984 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.45.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $149.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.42 and its 200 day moving average is $156.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $175.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

In other news, Director James H. Richardson sold 3,250 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $503,652.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence J. Diamond sold 1,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $233,685.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,365,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,005 shares of company stock worth $8,930,262. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

