Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altice USA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Altice USA had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,406,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $2,255,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,131,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,855,000 after buying an additional 306,971 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Altice USA by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Altice USA by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

