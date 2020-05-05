Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $763,460,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $278,952,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 603,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,776,000 after acquiring an additional 275,613 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 55.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 739,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,090,000 after purchasing an additional 264,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.85.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $218.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $266.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.11.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $30,000,738.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $850,752.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 729,946 shares of company stock worth $140,796,220. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

