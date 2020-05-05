U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.28.

Shares of USB opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.