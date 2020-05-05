Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,357,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,706,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after buying an additional 658,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,644,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after buying an additional 52,318 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,297,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after buying an additional 685,612 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,110,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,094,000 after buying an additional 124,722 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $376,002.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,661.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Ingram bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.77 per share, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,918.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,340. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

