Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 2,320 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 43.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Ecolab by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in Ecolab by 2,730.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 46,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after buying an additional 44,808 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $191.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.57. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $211.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at $809,463.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,279 shares of company stock valued at $54,677,940 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

