Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 2,337 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.90.

BAX stock opened at $87.27 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

