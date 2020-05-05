New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Royal Gold worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,316,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,756,000 after purchasing an additional 42,431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,552,000 after purchasing an additional 221,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $125.21 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

