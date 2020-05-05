Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in AON by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,541,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,706,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,513,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,573 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,786,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AON by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,557,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,202,000 after purchasing an additional 879,207 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.80.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AON opened at $177.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.85. Aon PLC has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

