Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Holdings Cut by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,651 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 130,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,326,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,763,000 after buying an additional 304,198 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 12.9% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 200,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 22,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 26.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 33,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.30. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.