New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,200 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.22% of First Financial Bankshares worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

FFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $111.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

In related news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 10,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $224,693.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,899. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $86,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,400,133.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,216 shares of company stock worth $598,779 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.