New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Oshkosh worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $915,580.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,798 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,511.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.37. Oshkosh Corp has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.44%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

