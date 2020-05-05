Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Decreased by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.7% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.75. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

