Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock Position Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Rollins by 121.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 98,388 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Rollins by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $40.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

