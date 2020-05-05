New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.72 Million Stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 40,142 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 58,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 231,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,715,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

