Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 104 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 2.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the first quarter worth $211,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 184,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 60.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock opened at $181.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.13 and a 200-day moving average of $174.44. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $285.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABMD. ValuEngine downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink downgraded ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.40.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

