Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 104,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 579,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after buying an additional 22,010 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,936,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.21.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $100,082.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Wayne Yu sold 2,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $115,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,270 shares in the company, valued at $673,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 444,759 shares of company stock worth $14,173,747 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $35.97. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

