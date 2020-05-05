Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Eastman Chemical Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a report released on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMN. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Shares of EMN opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $83.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 38.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

