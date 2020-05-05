Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 366 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.