Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Holdings Cut by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,906 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Comerica were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $78.31.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.26 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated an “average” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.66.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

