State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,263 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.41.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $103.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.94.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

