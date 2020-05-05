Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,190 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 840,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 197,986 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 874,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 137,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 228,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,424.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 26,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence Molloy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $3.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

