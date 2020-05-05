Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 199.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 27,411,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,365 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4,643.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,694,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574,232 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,192,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,541 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,181,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 259,665 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 4,170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,000 shares during the period. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOK. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

