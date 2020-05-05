Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 187.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,992 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. FMR LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,472,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.26.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $153.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BWS Financial lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.