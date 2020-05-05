Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after buying an additional 688,390 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,474,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,546,000 after buying an additional 320,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,161,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,170,000 after buying an additional 226,246 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $510,745,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,645,000 after buying an additional 69,858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IR opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.33. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IR shares. Vertical Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra raised their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

