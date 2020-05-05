Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

