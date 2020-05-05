Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,249,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 10,412.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 906,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,706,000 after purchasing an additional 897,901 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,945,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,405,000 after purchasing an additional 622,515 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,108,000 after purchasing an additional 330,460 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $102.44 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.58.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 15,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $1,644,316.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,965.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,695,183 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications
Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications
Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC
Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC
Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC
Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC
WeShow Token Price Tops $0.0062
WeShow Token Price Tops $0.0062
Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply
Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply
Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Dana Inc
Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Dana Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report