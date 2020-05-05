Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,249,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 10,412.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 906,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,706,000 after purchasing an additional 897,901 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,945,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,405,000 after purchasing an additional 622,515 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,108,000 after purchasing an additional 330,460 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $102.44 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.58.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 15,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $1,644,316.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,965.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,695,183 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

