Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Dana worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 124,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,997,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,363,000 after buying an additional 1,070,436 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 365,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 543,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 136,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. Dana Inc has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Dana had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

