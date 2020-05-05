State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 40,160 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 97.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,160 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.16.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.67. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.60.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

