Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153,875 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Ventas by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ventas by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VTR opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

