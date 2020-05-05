Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 2,788 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.91. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Dana Inc
Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Dana Inc
State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 40,160 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA
State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 40,160 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA
Ventas, Inc. Shares Sold by Cwm LLC
Ventas, Inc. Shares Sold by Cwm LLC
Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 2,788 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc.
Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 2,788 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc.
Cwm LLC Sells 91 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
Cwm LLC Sells 91 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 207 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 207 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report