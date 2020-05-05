Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 2,788 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.91. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

