Cwm LLC Sells 91 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $218.15 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $275.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.