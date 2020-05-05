Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 207 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,402,000 after acquiring an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,178,292,000 after acquiring an additional 595,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after buying an additional 1,895,932 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.34.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $284.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average of $120.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

