New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 265,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Essential Utilities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

WTRG opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88. Essential Utilities Inc has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

