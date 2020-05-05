New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.42 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Pool worth $10,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Pool by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $4,076,953.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at $25,047,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,897 shares of company stock worth $5,405,883 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POOL stock opened at $214.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $238.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.97 million. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Sidoti cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pool from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

