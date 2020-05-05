New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PTC were worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,144,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,524,000 after buying an additional 169,735 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PTC by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,658,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,122,000 after purchasing an additional 456,216 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,583,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,494,000 after purchasing an additional 661,676 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,493,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,721,000 after purchasing an additional 769,841 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,067,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $59,614.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,493.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,915 shares of company stock worth $1,256,958. 10.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 122.16 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. PTC had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 15.35%. PTC’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

