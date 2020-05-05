New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Steel Dynamics worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 119,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 183,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 36,172 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 44,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4,795.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis acquired 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $485,832.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 111,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,305.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,393. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.77.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

