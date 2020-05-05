Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 21,166 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,047 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,166 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 8.2% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $48,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $178.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,356.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.72 and a 200 day moving average of $159.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.