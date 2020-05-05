Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,275 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,933,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Generac by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Generac by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 180,122 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC stock opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $118.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,278,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.88.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.