Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 906 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,379 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.9% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $178.84 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,356.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

