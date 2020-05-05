Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Increased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,433 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 47,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,166 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 30,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 12.0% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lifted their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $178.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.45. The company has a market cap of $1,356.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

