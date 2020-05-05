Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 49,850 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.7% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $178.84 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1,356.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

