Network International Holdings plc (NETW) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on May 28th

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) declared a dividend on Monday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON NETW opened at GBX 381 ($5.01) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.60. Network International has a 52 week low of GBX 317 ($4.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 656 ($8.63). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 396.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 529.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80.

Get Network International alerts:

NETW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 615 ($8.09).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.